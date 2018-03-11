Retinal scanners speed up migrant registration

Bangkok – The Ministry of Labor is to use retinal scanners to accelerate the registration of alien workers in seven provinces.

Labor Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew met this past week with officials from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Marine Department, and other related agencies to find ways to streamline the migrant worker registration process in Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Rayong, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, and Pattani provinces.

The meeting concluded that biometric scanning technology will be brought in to facilitate the registration and the nationality verification process.

As of Friday, more than 100,000 alien workers in the seven provinces are waiting to be documented. Officials expect the registrations to be completed by March 25.

The last day of the registration period is March 31.

The minister on Friday didn’t rule out the possibility of extending the registration period, saying the matter will be discussed later this month.