Requirement to declare valuable items at airport terminated

Bangkok – Thai citizens are no longer required to declare valuable items to customs officers before leaving the country following the Customs Department’s recent termination of its mandate.

The Customs Department has decided to remove the 4th requirement in its 60th directive issued on February 26, demanding those leaving the Kingdom at the airport reveal their valuable belongings such as cameras, watches and laptops to the customs officials. The requirement has now been removed following public criticism.

Customs Department Deputy Director General Chaiyut Kumkun claimed that not everyone had to declare their belongings to the customs office.

He added the 4th requirement was meant for manufacturers and event organizers, who often travel overseas with a large number of items. By declaring all items before boarding, they can prove on their return that the items they carry were not purchased overseas.