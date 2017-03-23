Removal of Pom Mahakan homes done carefully

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) says the removal of homes in Pom Mahakan Community has been carried out with the consideration to legal and social consequences.

In response to criticisms against a tourism development project at Pom Mahakan Community, NCPO Spokesperson Col Winthai Suwaree said the removal of residential homes had been conducted carefully to maintain the ancient identity of the place, assuring that the move would lead to a better management of the ancient Mahakan Fort which was officially recognized as one of Thailand’s historical places in 1949. In the past, previous governments had also asked the residents to relocate as their houses were invading public spaces.

In 2004, the Administrative Court gave the BMA absolute power to remove houses in the community after a financial compensation agreement had already been reached with the residents. Pom Mahakan Community will soon be turned into a public park where people can learn about the history of the country.