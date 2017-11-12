Remembrance Day marked in Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi – The Provincial Governor of Kanchanaburi, Jeerakiat Phummisawat, welcomed a diplomatic corps from four countries attending a ceremony for Remembrance Day which falls on November 11 to commemorate and honor the heroic sacrifices of soldiers during World War II at the War Cemetery in Kanchanaburi province.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Brian Davidson, the Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Thailand, representatives from Australia and New Zealand, more than 300 military officers from the United Kingdom and others from all four Commonwealth countries.

A Scottish band made up of military officers from the United Kingdom performed before the ceremony and was followed by a Christian prayer ceremony.

Wreaths were laid at the War Cemetery to mourn the passing of the soldiers.