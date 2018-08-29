Relocation of judges’ housing project to take time

Bangkok – The government is pushing forward the relocation of a disputed housing project for judges in Chiang Mai, which would be a time-consuming process, said Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd.

He quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as saying that the dispute raised by environmentalists who called for the removal of the housing project at Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai has already been clearly resolved with the use of another plot of land owned by the Department Of Agriculture as the site of the relocated project.

He said the government will allocate a budget appropriate for such relocation, while judicial officials who have already moved in to the existing housing project may be allowed to stay there until the construction of the new one has been finished, given the considerable period of time forecast.