Relief bags given to flood victims in the South of Thailand

Pattani – Residents of many parts of the South of Thailand have been urged to monitor the flood situation closely as it continues to rain heavily in the region.

In Pattani province, the 152nd Infantry Regimenet and local government officials provided 50 relief bags, courtesy of His Majesty King Maha Vajilalongkorn, to local residents of Ban Padae Sae Community in Yarang district as they have been unable to leave their homes due to severe flooding.

In Yala province, a water pump truck was used in Ban Tri Mitr municipality to drain the inundation, as the community is located in a low-lying area. Twenty-two families thanked local authorities for taking action to help them cope with the flood crisis.

According to the Yala Provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, at least 42 sub-districts have been flooded since November 25. More than 17,000 homes and 7,000 rai of farmland have been inundated.

Water levels in the Pattani and Sai Bubri Rivers are rising continuously as rain continues across the province. Local district offices have already been told to watch the water levels closely and be ready to assist local residents promptly.