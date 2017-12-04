Relief aid and assistance rushed to flood victims in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Bangkok – Relief aid and urgent assistance have been rushed to flood victims in southern Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Governor Chamroen Thippayapongtada led a team of local officials on Saturday to deliver 150 sets of essential items and offer moral support to 58 households of Lang Bueng Community in Mueang District, who were among those hit hard by recent flooding.

The flood affected families were forced to evacuate and stay near the airport belonging to Army Area Region 1 after their homes were swamped by water ranging between 50 centimeters and one meter deep.

An accompanying medical team has provided health checkups for all flood victims — most of whom have suffered from the cold conditions, with stomach pains and athlete’s foot infections.

After that, the governor and his team traveled to Wat Tho Eak in Phra Phrom District to deliver 175 sets of essential items and relief aid to flood victims, who have been hit by excess water overflowing from Phrom Lok Waterfall.

Chamroen said that the overall flood situation in the province has now eased and officials have installed 100 water pumps to push flood waters out into the sea.