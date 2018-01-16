Relatives of California mudslide victims pray for discovery of their bodies

Khon Kaen – Relatives of Thai citizens who fell victim to a mudslide in the US state of California are praying for the quick discovery of their bodies.

Three Thai citizens were identified as having been caught in the mudslide in Santa Barbara, California on January 9. They are six year old Peerawat Suthithepa, his father Pinij Suthithepa and his sister Lydia Suthithepa. None has yet been found.

Pinij’s mother-in-law, Nittaya Panyatrakulpan, a Khon Kaen local, has setup a prayer shrine where her family has been placing offerings and praying for the discovery of her son-in-law and grandchildren’s bodies. They remarked that they have yet to come to terms with the loss and have found it difficult to watch coverage of the event.

Nittaya said she has been in contact with her daughter and Pinij’s wife, Yuphawan, in the US, who confirmed that authorities there are making every effort to search for the bodies of victims but have yet to allow civilians to enter the disaster area. Yuphawan indicated that once the bodies are found she will return to Thailand to be ordained as a nun.