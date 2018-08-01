Reforestation program launched in Loei to honor HM the King

Loei – A reforestation program has been launched in Dan Sai district, Loei province, to honor His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

A group of local government officials and others from local public organizations and educational institutions are participating in the program where they have already planted 5,000 trees on a 2-rai plot of land at Terd Phrakiat Ban Mak Khaeng National Park where Ban Mak Khaeng Community is located. His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn Walailak visited a local community there in 1973 to give support while a battle between soldiers and a group of communist dissenters was still ongoing.

His Majesty King Rama X, who was the young crown prince at the time, also traveled to the community and spent a night there on November 5th to offer local residents his moral support. His Majesty paid them a visit again on November 14th in 1976. The battle itself ended in 1982.

A tour has since been developed by a local tourism group to show visitors where members of the royal family stayed during the battle and what His Majesty the King had done to support the people of Ban Mak Khaeng.