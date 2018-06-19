Red flags installed along southern coastline to mark dangerous zones

Phang Nga – Officials have erected red flags along the southern shoreline to warn tourists of dangerous areas in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, as harsh winds and strong waves dominate the region.

Pounding waves have reportedly uprooted pine trees near beaches in Phang Nga province. The trees were planted to absorb the impact of strong waves. Hotel operators have instructed employees to erect barriers, while officials have marked all dangerous zones as a safety measure.

Similarly in Phuket, a storm brought down several trees in Muang, Thalang and Kathu districts, blocking routes and destroying homes. Severe weather conditions are preventing tourists and vendors from entering the beaches of Patong, Karon, Kata, Surin and Kamala.

In Ranong Province, rescuers from the Ranong Welfare Foundation were dispatched to recover a car that was washed away by a recent flood in Suk Samran district. The owner of the vehicle was able to escape, but his wife was trapped. Officials have since located the car but did not find the woman who remained missing as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile in Kapoe district, Ranong provincial police and military officers have been dispatched to remove fallen trees and repair damaged residences.