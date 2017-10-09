Red flag for Thailand’s aviation industry removed from ICAO website?

Bangkok – The red flag icon which indicates aviation security concerns has been reportedly removed from Thailand on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) website, while the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is seeking to verify the positive readjustment of the country’s status.

The red flag icon has been removed along with Thailand’s name on the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) list on the ICAO website www.icao.int. It was considered a positive move for Thailand which had been previously given the red-flag due to significant security concerns from the ICAO.

CAAT Director-General Chula Sukmanop said the CAAT is in the process of verifying the reports with the ICAO before making comments.

Should Thailand have the status of security concerns lifted, the country will regain recognition in the aviation global community, allowing Thai-registered airlines to open new routes to more destinations, and help with the travel industry, he said.