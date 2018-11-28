Red Cross Society Fair attracts Thai, foreign visitors

Bangkok – Both Thai and foreign visitors attended the Red Cross Society Fair in Bangkok on its fourth day on Monday.

This year, the fair, held under the theme “125 Anniversary of the Thai Red Cross Society, Uniting Hearts for Beautiful Giving”, was relocated from Amporn Gardens near the Royal Plaza to Lumpini Park.

The annual fair features a range of activities and goods for sale, and among them is a popular lucky draw booth.

The fair will be held until December 1st, 2018. Visitors are welcome every day between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.