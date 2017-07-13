Red Cross provides anti-HIV drugs for free

BANGKOK – The Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Center is providing anti-HIV drugs or Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for free at the Thai Red Cross Anonymous Clinic to celebrate Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Phravararajatinuddamatu’s fifth cycle birthday anniversary.

Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society Phan Wannamethee presided over a ceremony marking Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali Phravararajatinuddamatu’s fifth cycle birthday anniversary on July 12th at The Thai Red Cross AIDS Research Center.

Her Royal Highness has supported the work of the AIDS Research Center. An exhibition is being held inside the center on this special occasion to educate people about the PREP program, which helps prevent HIV transmission.

Those interested can receive PrEP drugs for free at the anonymous clinic and seven community health care centers across Thailand from now until July 20th. The Thai Red Cross Society chief also presented 60 scholarships to children of HIV-patients as a way of honoring Her Royal Highness.