Rayong taps media as part of EEC development plan

Rayong –A public meeting was held in Rayong this week on the subject of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and attended by public relations entities and the media. Deputy Rayong Governor Theerawat Sudsuk, who chaired the meeting, explained to all present that the Cabinet has approved an EEC development plan encompassing Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao to continue the enhancement of Thailand’s eastern seaboard. He said that the intention is to have the EEC become a leading special economic zone in the ASEAN region, featuring efficient infrastructure, effective city and environmental planning and a readiness to accommodate high technology industries and tourism.

To drive the development plan, Rayong is looking to media and public relations mechanisms, which are to play a role in promoting all aspects of the EEC to the wider public and the business world, so as to attract investment and confidence.