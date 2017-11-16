Rayong to construct breakwaters to reduce economic losses

Rayong – Relevant agencies in Rayong province plan to construct breakwater structures to protect the shoreline against erosion, which has resulted in economic losses and environmental damage.

The Deputy Governor of Rayong, Theerawat Sudsuk, said the Joint Public and Private Sector Consultative Committee (JPPSCC) and the Governor of Rayong, Surasak Charoensirichote, previously held a meeting in September 2017 to talk about the long-term effects of coastal erosion, which has become more severe. After the meeting, the provincial governor decided to set up a committee to determine the feasibility of building breakwaters that will span 105 kilometers along the shoreline in Muang, Klaeng and Ban Chang districts.

Theerawat said different sectors in the province had a meeting November 14 to discuss integrating project management and budget allocation concerning the breakwater construction plan. The findings will then be forwarded to the provincial governor and the JPPSCC for further consideration.