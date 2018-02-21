Rare Disease Day 2018 event to be held

Bangkok, 21 February 2018 – The Thai Rare Disease Foundation has joined with Ramathibodi Hospital to hold the “Rare Disease Day 2018” event, seeking to raise awareness of the up to 8,000 rare diseases yet to be recognized in the public health system.

Head of the Department of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, Dr. Duangrudee Wattanasirichaikul, stated at the press conference for “New Life on Rare Disease Day 2018” that a rare disease is any disease that affects less than 1 person in 2,500, of which there are between 7,000 and 8,000. She explained that such diseases can only be diagnosed through blood analysis and that modern medicine, while able to treat most complications of such ailments, lacks adequate supply of the required pharmaceuticals. The rare disease day event is to raise awareness of rare diseases.

Thai Rare Disease Foundation President, Preeya Singhnarala, said her foundation was established to promote understanding of rare diseases not yet recognized by the Thai public health system as well as to serve as a connection between patients and medical organizations in Thailand and abroad so that diagnoses of such diseases can improve.

Ramathibodi Hospital physician, Dr. Thanyachai Sura, remarked that rare diseases are costly to treat due to the range of treatments needed and due to the fact that many medications are not listed in the nation’s compulsory registry.