Ranger-lead youths destroy opium farms in Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI,(NNT) – A task force of the 36th Ranger Regiment in Chiang Mai led local youths in an operation to destroy opium farms in Omkoi district.

The 36th Ranger Regiment commander, along with government officials, led the operation to destroy three opium farms in Omkoi district, Chiang Mai province, participated by about 50 local youths and villagers.

The operation was aimed to raise the awareness among local youth and public on the danger of narcotics, encouraging them to participate in narcotics prevention and suppression measures.

The 36th Ranger Regimen commander also delivered blankets and consumable items to the participating youths and villagers and urged them to conduct surveillance for illegal narcotics movement in the area and prevent the uses of narcotics in communities.

The 36th Ranger Regimen has already destroyed 485 opium farms in 463 rai of land. Most were found scattered in valleys on the northern mountains. Field Reporter: Thanik Thanakornpaisal