Rain eases in the South but Bangkok and other regions will face more

Rain in the southern provinces has eased and the situation has returned to normal whereas the northern, northeastern and eastern regions and Bangkok will experience rains now for a couple of days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Northeastern monsoon covering the southern region and the Gulf is strengthening during January 16-17 and this will bring more rains with heavy rains in some areas and high waves in the Gulf.

Residents in upper southern provinces are warned to brace for heavy rains and seamen are advised to exercise special caution when they venture out to sea. But small boats should stay ashore.

Moderate winds and waves prevail in the Andaman sea upward of Ranong with waves about two metres high.

Meanwhile in Bangkok, Interior Minister Anupong Paochianda instructed provincial governors in the central plains and the eastern region as well as the City Administration to ensure that their drainage system is in working condition and is unclogged to brace for unseasonal rains in the next couple of days.

The minister said that, if the rainfalls exceed 60 mm, there is a good chance of flooding in Bangkok and resulting traffic gridlock, but Bangkokians should not be worried anyway.