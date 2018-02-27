Radio Thailand marks 88th anniversary

Bangkok – Radio Thailand marked its 88th anniversary on Sunday, holding an event to commemorate the Father of Thai Radio.

Acting Director-General of the Public Relations Department, Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd, chaired a wreath laying ceremony before a photograph of His Royal Highness Prince Purachatra Jayakara, the Prince of Kamphaengphet. His Royal Highness is considered the Father of Thai Radio and February 25th 2018 is the 88th anniversary of the founding of Radio Thailand.

Deputy Director of the PRD, Pichaya Muangnaow, and Director of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), Kittisak Hankla, attended the ceremony along with members of the private and public sectors. Radio Thailand was founded on February 25th, 1930.

Lt Gen Sansern remarked that radio enables members of the public to follow the progress of the state and stated the PRD will continue to develop all its media channels to present citizens with up to date information.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Director of the PRD, Dr. Charoon Chaisorn, led members of his office in a religious ceremony to mark Radio Thailand Day. The ceremony included the handover of donations to Sri Thanya Hospital as a form of merit making.