Rabies vaccines being provided for pets nationwide

Bangkok – Citizens across the nation are taking advantage of free anti-rabies vaccinations for their pets, with the service available in all 50 districts of Bangkok.

Bangkok’s Health Department is operating mobile vaccination teams to combat rabies, providing shots free of charge. Over 180 pets were brought in to receive the shots in Nong Chok’s Chalong Krung community alone.

All owners of animals over three months of age are being encouraged to have them receive the vaccination for the protection of others and the pets themselves.

The vaccinations have attracted large numbers of animal owners in Chiang Mai province, where the shots are being provided at Wat Pa Kaow. More than 9,000 pets have so far been vaccinated even though no reports of rabies have been made in Chiang Mai. A mobile vaccination team will make the rounds of the province from now to April 7, seeking to vaccinate up to 20,000 animals.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha has called on all pet owners to regularly vaccinate their animals and to keep them away from stray dogs and cats to protect them from rabies.