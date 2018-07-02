Rabies vaccines administered to 7 million pets and stray animals

Bangkok – More than seven million domestic and stray animals have received rabies vaccines since October 2017, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.

The Department of Livestock Development reports that a total of 7.042 million dogs and cats have received the vaccine and nearly 250,000 of them have been neutered.

In Thailand, there are about 10 million cats and dogs, of which 910,000 are registered.

Between January 1st and June 27th, 2018, fifty provinces were declared rabies-hit zones. As of July 1st, 33 provinces including Bangkok remain under rabies watch.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease affecting mammals, most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The early symptoms of rabies in people are similar to that of many other illnesses, including fever, headaches, and general weakness or discomfort. As the disease progresses, more specific symptoms appear and may include insomnia, anxiety, confusion, slight or partial paralysis, excitation, hallucinations, agitation, hypersalivation, difficulty swallowing, and hydrophobia. Death usually occurs within days of the onset of these symptoms.