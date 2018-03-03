Rabies outbreak in Khon Kaen now under control

Khon Kaen – The governor of Khon Kaen province has affirmed an outbreak of rabies in the municipality is now under control and that a plan to manage mammals across the province is being revamped.

Governor Somsak Jungtrakul reported that he ordered relevant authorities to capture and vaccinate all dogs in the Khon Kaen municipal area following a Muang Khon Kaen District Livestock Department Office declaration made for February 24 to March 23.

Infected and at-risk animals were also sought by authorities and tents have been setup for pet owners to bring their animals for vaccination. Somsak confirmed that the situation is now under control and that a strict plan is being drafted for all 199 sub-districts of the province. He is asking for cooperation from all local administrations until the end of April.

Residents of the province with any pets, not just dogs, or that own any mammals have been urged to vaccinate them to help quell the outbreak.