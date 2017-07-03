BANGKOK – Public feedback from opinion forums reflects that people want reformation that will reduce inequalities, create equal opportunities, and reduce conditions that benefit politicians, says official.

The subcommittee head of public relations Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantravanich has said regarding the public participation in the national reform opinion gathering forums held nationwide, that social and economic topics were issues the general public want to see addressed.

He has said most of the people want to see the improvement of livelihood through equal and fair treatment which will prevent the division into sides among people with different opinions that may lead into conflicts, while viewing inequalities such as wealth gap, unequal availability of basic infrastructure, low agricultural yield, unequal state benefits, as well as too much centralization of management as the main causes to social problems.

The general public agree that the government should work to distribute more income to rural areas through the promotion of innovations in agriculture and industries, enhancing productivity while cutting costs resulting in more profit, and provide more occupational opportunities to local people, help solving low produce price issues, promoting cooperation between the public and private sector, and improve the grassroots economy through a more equal taxation scheme, extend economic opportunities in local areas by the establishment of cooperatives or groups, along with the promotion of international trade.

The people also voiced the necessity of public participation in government’s decision, allowing the general public to examine the government’s use of power. The government also needs to promote the strength of families as social institution and focus on the development of human resources, providing social justice through equal enforcement of law without discrimination, providing equal access to public services and welfare, support the creation of communities which addresses social injustice issues, and promote the decentralization of administrative powers.

The general public also have expectations towards inclusive social and economic reforms which focuses on the promotion of community economies that will strengthen the agricultural and industrial sector, along with the acceptance of differences in individual identities as part of a diverse culture, leading to the adjustment of the society to tackle the issue of poverty and social injustice.