Public vans told to carry no more than 13 passengers

The Department of Land Transport has told public van operators to carry a maximum of 13 passengers at a time and install an emergency exit door at the back of the vehicle.

According to the Department of Land Transport, all passenger vans are required to service no more than 13 people at a time and leave a space of at least 20 centimeters in the last row so that passengers can exit through the back door in case of emergency.

Each vehicle should be equipped with a hammer as an escape tool and a sign indicating an emergency exit. Van operators who fail to abide by the new regulations will be fined.

The new regulations are enforced to ensure the safety of the passengers. Any violations can be reported to Hotline 1584.