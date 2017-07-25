Public health offices prepare for medical emergencies during flooding

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health has instructed its provincial offices and hospitals nationwide to prepare for possible flooding, as a tropical storm moves across the country.

Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn told public health offices and hospitals nationwide, especially those in 28 flood-prone provinces, to brace for heavy rains after the Meteorological Department issued a tropical storm warning. They have been told to ensure the efficiency of their drainage systems and to safeguard all medical equipment against flooding. Extra medical and food supplies, as well as backup power generators and oxygen tanks, should be obtained in case of emergency.

Mobile units must also be set up to provide medical attention to bed-ridden patients or the elderly who cannot travel to hospital. The Ministry of Public Health has also prepared 400,000 first aid kits for the general public, should hospitals become inaccessible.

People have also been warned to stay away from large trees and street signs, which could be knocked over in the storm. Those in need of medical assistance can call the 24-hour hotline 1669.