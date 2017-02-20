Public Health Ministry warns of HFMD in children

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health advises teachers and parents to take care of their children’s health every day to help prevent the spread of the hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD).

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsattayathorn said that there were a total of 6,790 HFMD patients identified from 1 January to 14 February 2017, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC). Most of the patients were small children aged under five.

He has instructed the provincial public health offices nationwide to ask local child development centers and kindergartens to continuously prevent more infections.

The best way to prevent the disease is to keep oneself clean and to wash their hands often, said the Public Health Minister.

The hand, foot, and mouth disease is caused by a virus. Patients will experience fever and sores in or on their mouth, hands, and feet. For more information, please call the DDC’s hotline 1422.