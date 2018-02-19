Public Health Ministry on alert against possible spread of bird flu

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health is on alert to prevent any spread of bird flu following reports of the finding of the virus in China.

After China confirmed the first human case of H7N4 bird flu, the Public Health Ministry has been prompted to stay vigilant about any possible spread of the virus in Thailand, where the last case was reported in 2006, said Permanent Secretary to the ministry, Dr. Jedsada Chokdamrongsuk.

Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, added that all DDC offices have been alerted to work with the Department of Livestock Development offices in their respective areas, to be on the lookout to prevent any infection in both humans and animals.

Dr. Suwannachi said that although there has not been a case of bird flu infection in Thailand for over 10 years, the risk of the spread of the virus remains due to the migration of birds from infected areas and the travel of people from such areas.