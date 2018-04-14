Public Health Min warns of heatstroke due to intoxication

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health has warned citizens of the dangers heatstroke, urging them to refrain from drinking alcohol during the day in the summer months.

The public service announcement was made by Ministry Spokesperson and Deputy Permanent Secretary Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong. He explained that high daytime temperatures during this time of the year will raise body temperatures also. The condition is further exacerbated by intoxication, causing some people to suffer heatstroke. Heatstroke can lead to a coma or even death.

Dr. Opas also said that people with high blood pressure, diabetes or heart disease, as well as those suffering from lack of sleep, are more susceptible to heatstroke. He urged people to drink plenty of water, in order to help regulate body temperature.