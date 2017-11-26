Public Health Min eyes establishment of heart disease centers nationwide

Bangkok – The Ministry of Public Health has resolved to set up heart disease centers in hospitals across the country.

The ministry and King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital on Friday launched the “Heart Connect” project and held a training session to educate responsible personnel about the establishment of heart centers.

According to the ministry, heart disease is a silent threat as one in every five people in Thailand is suffering from such an illness. More than 50% of the patients die within five years of discovering it.

The “Heart Connect” project has already been introduced in 15 hospitals.