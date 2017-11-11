Public Health Min: Alcohol doesn’t keep body warm

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has warned the public that drinking alcohol to keep warm could be life-threatening.



Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Jetsada Chokedamrongsuk, has asked people in northern parts of the country to exercise regularly and consume food rich in vitamin C to stay fit and healthy during the cold season.

The elderly and young children must stay warm because they are more vulnerable to respiratory diseases.

He also told people not to drink alcohol as a means to keep themselves warm, because alcohol causes heat to exit the body, resulting in a sudden drop in body temperature. A worst case scenario could be cardiac arrest.