Public Health to launch mobile health campaign next month

BANGKOK, 22nd April 2017 (NNT) – Mobile health units are to be dispatched to Prachin Buri Province to offer free medical services to the public.

Public Health Minister, Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said on Friday that another mobile health campaign will be launched next month in honor of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, King Rama X of the House of Chakri.

Mobile health units will be in Prachin Buri province on May 13 and 14 to provide free medical care and health checkups to anyone in need. The minister expects the medical teams will serve up to 10,000 patients during the two-day visit.

Launched in 2016, the campaign is the fourth of its kind, said the minister, and was made possible by the cooperation of the Medical Governance Foundation, the Medical Council of Thailand, and the King Prajadhipok’s Institute.