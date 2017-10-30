Public encouraged to dress in subdued colors after mourning

Bangkok – The Office of the Prime Minister has advised the general public to wear polite, appropriately colored clothing on Monday, October 30, after the end of the mourning period for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The government previously extended the one-year mourning period for government offices and officials to October 29, an observation which included flying the national flag at half-mast.

The Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ormsin Chivapruck, said Thailand will officially end the mourning period on October 30, and no specific guidelines and dress codes will be imposed. However, members of the general public are advised to dress in subdued clothing instead of black and should try to refrain from wearing bright colors.

The national flag will be hoisted to full-mast as usual from Monday. Government offices and residences may continue to display pictures and portraits of His Majesty the late King, if considered appropriate.