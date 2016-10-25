Public can now sign condolence book online

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has set up a website for people to express condolences on the passing of the late King.

The move is aimed at allowing mourners who cannot travel to the funeral site at the Grand Palace to pay their last respect to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Mourners can reach the site at http://www.ourking.org/.

Deputy Prime Minister for Infrastructure and Acting Minister of Digital Economy and Society Air Chief Marshal Prajin Jantong said the ministry is providing 3 iPads at Sanam Luang for mourners to sign the digital book of condolences.

ACM Prajin added that the ministry has instructed officials to monitor online activity around the clock, as part of the effort to prevent violations of Lese Majeste law.

He then asked members of the public to be extra cautious when consuming information from social media outlets.