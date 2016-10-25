Public advised not to buy fake charity wristbands

NONTHABURI – The Department of Mental Health (DMH) and the Department of Medical Services (DMS) are advising the public not to believe rumors that wristband revenues are actually being used for charity donations.

DMH Director-General Sqn Ldr Boonruang Triruanworawat has said some wristband sellers on social media are claiming that money spent will be used as donations to the DMH or to a mental health hospital, but it is just a false gimmick as the DMH does not produce the wristband and has not received donations from any sellers.

The DMH will be prosecuting individuals who have made such claims, while the general public are advised not to believe in any false advertisements these groups may put out.

DMS Deputy Director-General Paskorn Chaivanichsiri has also refused the claim, saying that he has confirmed with Chiang Mai Neurological Hospital, which is supposedly the recipient of their revenues, but the hospital has never actually used this method to raise income.