Public advised against donating to cave rescue mission

Chiang Rai – Chiang Rai Governor Narongsak Osotthanakorn has urged people not to make contributions to cave rescue mission because there are already enough supplies of food and essential items to support the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach.

In his capacity as commander of the Command Centre for the People Missing at Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non Cave, Narongsak said the rescue team has been given continuous support by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other members of the Royal Family.

They have given items, tools and manpower needed to continue the rescue effort. Four canteens, courtesy of His Majesty the King, have also been set up around the cave to provide hot meals to everyone.

Those taking part in the rescue effort have expressed their gratitude towards His Majesty the King and the Thai Royal Family for their gracious contributions. The governor further stated that anyone found pleading for donations will be prosecuted under the law.