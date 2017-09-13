PTT employees grow 99,999 marigolds in honor of His Late Majesty

BANGKOK – A group of PTT employees have collaborated in growing 99,999 marigolds in honor of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

PTT Chief Executive Officer Tewin Wongwanich led a group of executives and employees in a tribute activity for His Late Majesty, where they planted 99,999 marigold saplings in a garden in front of PTT headquarters.

The saplings, which were also arranged to form the Thai number nine, are expected to bloom in time for the royal cremation ceremony of His Majesty King Rama IX, which is scheduled to take place from October 25th to 29th.

The CEO also said that provincial PTT offices will be encouraged to grow marigolds in tribute to His Late Majesty.