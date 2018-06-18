PTT develops new payment system for gas stations

Bangkok – PTT and Kasikornbank recently signed an agreement to develop the PTT e-Wallet system. The system is expected to be launched in the last quarter of this year in keeping with the national e-payment policy of the government, which encourages more use of financial technology.

Chiraporn Khaosawat, Deputy Managing Director of the Oil Business Unit of PTT Co., Ltd., said the e-Wallet system is designed as an alternative for customers in paying for goods and services at gas stations.

Since April, PTT has been using the system of paying for goods using QR codes. As a result, 20% more customers have come in to use the system. Therefore, it is likely that there will be more people turning up to make payments using the new electronic system.

Pridi Daochai, Managing Director of Kasikornbank, said that the PTT e-Wallet will link with the bank’s K Plus application, making the system safe and capable of linking with other systems that will be developed in the future.