Provincial bodies given urgent orders to deal with flooding

The Ministry of Interior has issued an urgent order to provincial governors and relevant agencies to set water management plans with an emphasis on reservoir and storage areas.

Permanent Secretary for Interior Krisada Boonrach disclosed he has urgently ordered provincial governors and village elders as well as local administrative officials to begin generating awareness among the public towards state water management approaches.

The ministry has instructed relevant authorities to map out areas that can be used for water retention by deciphering which locations would be the least detrimental to farmers. Once the plan is complete each province is to dispatch a team to make sure residents understand they may need to sacrifice portions of their land to assist in water management. They are to be assured they will be compensated.

The ministry has also ordered local administrations to facilitate agencies working to manage water and to promptly report any obstacles or failures to carry out plans.