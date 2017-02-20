Prostheses Foundation launches mobile unit in Nakhon Pathom

NAKHON PATHOM, (NNT) – Mobile unit dispatched to provide career training and services to amputees and prosthetic limb users, to help the general public and as tribute to HRH Princess Sirindhorn.

The Prostheses Foundation of HRH the Princess Mother, the Rotary Club of Phra Pathom Chedi, Nakhon Pathom Provincial Public Health Office, Nakhon Pathom Skill Development Center and Nakhon Pathom Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office, have launched a mobile unit to distribute prostheses to disadvantaged and needy amputees in Nakhon Pathom province.

Nakhon Pathom governor Adisak Thepart presided over the opening ceremony of the Prostheses Foundation of HRH the Princess Mother’s mobile unit, which will be operating during 19 – 24 February 2017 at the province’s Phra Pathom Chedi.

The mobile unit was dispatched in response to the initiative of HRH the Princess Mother so that the amputees can acquire quality prostheses, improve their quality of life and support themselves without becoming a burden to their families and society, and as a tribute to HRH Princess Sirindhorn on the occasion of her birthday anniversary on 2 April 2017.

The Prostheses Foundation of HRH the Princess Mother will also be providing a career training course and five year interest-free loans to the amputees.