Property sector to promote e-agents

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Real estate operators are preparing to apply e-commerce to their business to boost their sales.

Real estate companies have commented that e-commerce will benefit both the real estate sector and members of the general public as it should enable different groups of people to become property agents while expanding sales opportunities for operators.

Chief Operations Officer of Harrison Public Company Limited, Ms. Wandee Cheewakitcharoen said technology nowadays has an important role in various types of business and those with technological expertise could create business opportunities for themselves.

The country’s property sector is expected to pick up this year due mainly to the government’s infrastructure development projects and expansion of mass transit electric train lines. The latter has boosted the demand for and prices of real estate near SkyTrain and subway stations.