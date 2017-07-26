Products and services for handicapped people to be upgraded

BANGKOK – The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

Department Director-General Somchai Charoen-umnuaisuke said today the MOU also aims to develop products and services specifically for people with disabilities. Working together with Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University will help the department troubleshoot the products and market them for wider use.

The department will promote these products and services at 22 organizations under its supervision.