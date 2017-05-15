Privy councilor on inspection trip to flood-hit Surat Thani

BANGKOK – A privy councilor has traveled to Surat Thani Province to follow up on the situation of those who were affected by severe flooding earlier this year.

Privy Councilor Palakorn Suwanarat, visited Wat Khao Khong Kha Lom School in Kanchanadit District of Surat Thani Province to meet local residents, who he said HM King Maha Vajjiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has been particularly concerned about.

Mr. Pakakorn said that HM the King also graciously directed all involved to inspect the flood-hit areas thoroughly and to offer morale support to affected residents while making sure they have everything they might need.

Wat Khao Khong Kha Lom School was severely damaged by flash floods on January 5 of this year and its restoration with the cooperation of all related parties has been going on ever since to allow it to resume classes.

Mr. Palakorn also traveled to Ban Klong Sra to visit the family of Mrs. La-ong Thaimuang, one of the flood victims, to make sure her home had been rebuilt, while offering moral support to other residents.

In addition, he visited Ban Soi 2 School in Mueang District, which was hit twice by floods but had been completely restored before classes resumed.