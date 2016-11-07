Private sector to continue observing the 100-day mourning period for the King

The private sector has cancelled all entertainment activities planned for the upcoming Loy Krathong, Christmas and New Year countdown although the government has announced to allow these activities to be resumed after the ending of the 30-day mourning period on November 14.

But the government has asked for cooperation in running such events appropriately during the 100-day mourning period.

In reaction to the call, some said they would continue to mourn the passing of the Great King for a 100-day period or until early in March next year.

Announcement by the Event Management Association came after Central Group has earlier cancelled all entertainment activities by all companies in its chains on Christmas and New Year.

Cancelled events include activities such as outdoor beer gardens in front of Central World mid this month until end of the cold season, and also change music to play at its shopping centres to suit the mourning atmosphere.

The EMA said event and concert organizers have put off all events planned during the Christmas and New Year festival till the end of January next year.

Siam Piwat, a Bangkok based retail and development company, has also announced cancellation of all entertainment activities during the Christmas and New Year festival at Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, Paradise Park, ICONSIAM, and five shopping malls in Bangkok.

The Mall Group also cancelled all entertainment activities at its shopping malls during the 100-day mourning period.

Thai Ticket Major has also announced to refund those who have already bought concert tickets during the period.