Princess Sirindhorn is in India to receive first world Sanskrit Award

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn left last night for India on a six-day official visit on the invitation of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

The Bureau of the Royal Household said Princess Sirindhorn left at 8.00 pm from Suvarnabhumi airport on board Thai Airways International’s Flight TG315 on a six-day official visit from November 20-26 as guest of the ICCR president.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness will receive the first world Sanskrit Award bestowed on her by the government of India.

The princess, a scholar of Sanskrit, has been active in promoting the use of Sanskrit.

In India, the princess will preside over the exhibition of photographs taken by the princess jointly organized by the Royal Thai Embassy and India’s Centre for International Cooperation to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral relations in 2017.

While in India, the princess will also visit significant religious, historic and ancient sites, and visit India’s North Eastern Hill university Shillong.

The princess will also meet Indian President Pranab Kumar Mukherjee, and Vice-president Hamid Ansari.

The princess will return to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport on November 26 at 05.45 am.

Princess Sirindhorn was the Royal Patron of the World Sanskrit Conference held in Bangkok last year.

Over 600 Sanskrit scholars from 60 countries participated in the five-day conference last year which was inaugurated by Indian external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

India has lauded Thailand for successfully hosting the 16th World Sanskrit Conference.