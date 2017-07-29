Prime Minister orders inspection of wrongly graded rice

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation following reports that a mill in Ang Thong province labeled high quality rice as low grade, asserting that the evaluation and auctioning of state rice stocks must be transparent.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has stated his government has made it a priority to process rice stocks in a just and transparent fashion and that any lapses in supervision will be investigated. He labeled accusations of corruption so far as politically motivated.

Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade Duangporn Rodphaya explained that inspections have taken place after reports that 1 in 5 rice mounds in Ang Thong were wrongly graded according to standards set by the Rice Policy and Management Commission in January. Authorities have found that rice not adhering to grading standards was auctioned off in March. She added that rice from the Worachote Silo was put up for auction using outdated grading criteria but there were no bidders at the auction.

The director-general confirmed that her department is keeping a close eye on the situation as an oversupply in the market has made consumers sensitive to wrongly graded rice.