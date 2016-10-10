Prime Minister inaugurates ACD Connect Business Forum

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha inaugurated the ACD Connect Business Forum 2016 at the Plaza Athenee Hotel on Sunday by highlighting the importance of the private sector in strengthening the ACD by means of close cooperation with both the government and private sectors.

In his opening speech, the prime minister underlined the connectivity within Asia by creatively using the diversity within the region for the benefit of all member states.

He also showcased Thailand’s 20-year strategy focusing on increasing the country’s competitiveness through the development of science and technology and innovation to increase the productivity and service capacity.

Referring to the implementation of financial technology or fintech, the prime minister said Thailand aimed to become a cashless society in the near future, claiming that the initiative would substantially reduce the cost of financial management.

ACD Connect Business Forum runs parallel to the ACD Dialogue Summit which is due to start on Monday at the Foreign Ministry under the theme of “One Asia, Diverse Strengths”.