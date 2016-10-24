Prime Minister gives speech for UN Day

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has affirmed Thailand’s key role in the United Nations over the past 70 years in a speech broadcast via Radio Thailand.

Speaking this morning on the occasion of United Nations Day, Prime Minister Gen Prayuth Chan-ocha stated Thailand’s work within the UN has been acknowledged by international organizations as well as fellow member states. He said that over its 70 years as part of the community, Thailand has given input and shared in problem solving, contributing to the UN’s development and the progress of its member countries.

He went on to say that 2016 has proven to be a year of major change for the UN, as it was the first year for many pivotal global treaties, all of which Thailand made sure to play a strong role in actuating. For the Kingdom, this year was especially crucial, as it was the first year of Thailand’s chairmanship of the Group of 77 Developing Nations and the first time its leader took part in the UN Summit in New York of the United States. He noted his attendance of the 71st summit was important as it allowed him to present the UN with His Majesty the late King Bhumipol Adulyadej’s Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.

The Secretary-General of the UN, at a meeting on October 13, led representatives from 193 nations in observing a moment of silence in honor of His Majesty the late King. Countries such as Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Nicaragua also took the opportunity to announce their adoption of the late King’s sufficiency philosophy.

The PM concluded his address by expressing appreciation towards the work of outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon and welcomed his successor Antonio Gutierrez, whom he said brought enough experience to surely drive the United Nations towards its goals of ensuring peace, prosperity and stability to the world. He assured Thailand will continue to work with the UN as a responsible member for the benefit all of humanity.