Prime Minister encourages Thai people to stay strong during this difficult time together

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has acknowledged that this is a time when there is grief across the nation, and encouraged everyone in every sector to stay strong and perform their duties as best as they can.

On his live broadcast, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha asked everyone to continue to do good deeds for His Majesty the King, who stood as the uniting force throughout the country.

He added that the economic sector should continue even during this tough time, and urged everyone to help maintain the country’s financial stability and reminded people to be mindful of those who may try to take advantage of the situation.

The premier also asked everyone to play a part in keeping the country safe by reporting any suspicious activity to security-related officials for further handling.

Gen Prayut encouraged officials to perform their duties as best as they can to help Thai people move through the period of sadness and loss.