Prime Minister clarifies his attempt to crackdown on mafias

BANGKOK -Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said his attempt to crackdown on mafia is due to his concern for the safety of Thai people.

General Prayut has recently tasked Defense Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan with the task of eradicating mafias in 6 months’ time; however, the Pm said there would be no need to appoint another committee to solve this issue, as police officers are already doing their job and coordinating with the National Council for Peace and Order.

They will take legal action as soon as anything illegal is found. The premier further stated that his move to keep local mafia-style figures at bay was due to their possession of war weapons. General Prayut however assured that these groups are by no means linked to any political groups.

Meanwhile, Royal Thai Police Chief Police General Chaktip Chaijinda revealed that police now have information on the mafias nationwide. Government officials will also be prosecuted if they are found to have been involved with these groups. The Police General also said he did not believe that those so-called influential figures would dare to make illegal moves as they know the government is determined to keep them under control.