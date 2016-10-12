Prime Minister calls on Thais to pray for the King and to wish him well

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha on Tuesday urged Thai people throughout the country to pray for the good health of His Majesty the King and to express their well wishes for his quick recovery from illness.

After the cabinet meeting, the prime minister accompanied by his wife, led cabinet ministers, commanders of the three armed forces and the police as well as their wives to the Royal Palace to express their well wishes to HM the King who is being treated at Siriraj hospital.

Throughout Tuesday, members of the public from all walks of life, private and government sectors, many of them wearing pink and yellow shirts, flocked to the Royal Palace to sign books to wish HM the King well and to recover from his illness.